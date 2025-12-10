Israel unlikely to accept Turkish forces on its border, says expert

Israel is unlikely to agree to allow Turkish forces on its border, according to Director of AJC Israel and former IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Avital Leibovich.
“There are two countries in the world that are hosting Hamas officially. The first one is Qatar. The second one is Turkey. Israel worked very hard in the past two years to demolish the Shiite axis led by Iran, and obviously Israel is not interested in creating an alternative axis led by Turkey and Qatar,” Leibovich said.
