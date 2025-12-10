Israel unlikely to accept Turkish forces on its border, says expert

Israel is unlikely to agree to allow Turkish forces on its border, according to Director of AJC Israel and former IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Avital Leibovich.

Israel is unlikely to agree to allow Turkish forces on its border, according to Director of AJC Israel and former IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Avital Leibovich.

Israel is unlikely to agree to allow Turkish forces on its border, according to Director of AJC Israel and former IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Avital Leibovich.