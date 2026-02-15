Israeli woman arrested in Italy at Russia’s request

Police in Italy have arrested an Israeli woman at Milan’s airport at Russia’s request over a role she allegedly held during the country’s 2018 elections, according to Russian independent media and her husband.

The independent Russian outlet SVTV reported Saturday that security services at Milan’s airport confirmed the arrest.

In an anonymous Facebook post seeking legal and diplomatic assistance, the woman’s husband described the case as political persecution. He said Russian authorities declared her wanted over her role on a local election commission during the 2018 vote.

“We knew a criminal case had been opened against her after she left Russia in 2022 and that she had been placed on an international wanted list,” he wrote.

According to the husband, she was declared wanted after failing to appear for a court hearing. After she left Russia and moved with him to Israel, where the couple obtained citizenship, an international arrest warrant was issued, he said.

“I desperately need assistance on this matter — who to contact and what to do in this situation?” he wrote.

He said the couple had traveled to Europe twice since leaving Russia without incident. The situation changed during a visit to Lithuania, where customs officials informed the woman that Russia was seeking her and warned the couple. However, he said, they were reassured that they could move freely within Europe without fear.

She was later detained at Milan’s airport, he said.