Israel, EU renew dialogue for first time in over a decade

Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke Monday with delegates from the European Union, renewing economic and political dialogue with the bloc for the first time in over a decade.

During his virtual address at the 12th meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council, Lapid reiterated his commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but noted that Jerusalem would remain Israel's "undivided capital."

"Over the past year, there has also been a positive change in our work with the Palestinian Authority," Lapid told the gathering of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Belgium. "We are working with them and helping their economy develop."

He referenced his September speech at the United Nations General Assembly, saying he expressed "once more my commitment to the two-state solution," adding: "but the Palestinians need to put an end to terrorism and incitement."

The High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the European Union, Joseph Borrell, attended the meeting alongside foreign ministers of the bloc's member states.

Lapid also noted that the council had not convened for more than a decade due to "improper reasons."

"The fact that we are convening it now is the correction of a historical mistake," he continued. "This is an important milestone in our improving relations. The last year has been a year of extensive progress in our relations, and there are many more things we can do."

The meeting promoted a series of projects between the Jewish state and the European Union, including support for Israeli companies and their collaboration in European-funded ventures, the signing of a "data roaming" agreement that will dramatically reduce communication costs, and agreements that will allow the export of organic agricultural products to Europe and the adoption of standards that will lower the cost of products.



