Florida doctor leads mission to Israel, delivers $1 million in aid

A Florida emergency room physician recently led a Jewish National Fund-USA mission of 50 men to Israel, delivering approximately $1 million raised through grassroots community efforts.
“They are a really diverse group of guys who come from very different backgrounds and professions,” Dr. Steve Katz told ILTV News. “But the bottom line is, we are all brothers … with a shared goal. We're all here for the same exact reason, which is to support our brothers and sisters in Israel with hugs, with love, with volunteering, and by donating as much money as possible to projects in the State of Israel.”
What struck Katz the most during the mission was the overwhelming gratitude from the Israelis they met. While he had traveled to thank them for their resilience in maintaining the strength of the Jewish state during wartime, it was the Israelis who expressed their appreciation instead.
“The Israelis seem to feel the need to thank us for being here, which is so paradoxical for us because we feel like we're here to thank the people of Israel for everything they do,” Katz said.
Watch the full video: