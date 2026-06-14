IDF says it killed Hezbollah commander tied to 2007 murder of US soldiers

The IDF said Sunday that it killed senior Hezbollah commander Ali Musa Daqduq in a precise strike south of the Litani River in southern Lebanon over the weekend.

According to the military, Daqduq was a senior Hezbollah commander and a veteran source of operational knowledge within the terrorist organization, having held a series of senior posts over the years.

1 View gallery Hezbollah commander Ali Musa Daqduq ( Photo: IDF )

The IDF said that in recent years, Daqduq played a central role in advancing terrorist attacks and combat operations against Israel and IDF soldiers, including operational planning along the Lebanon border.

Among his positions, the military said, Daqduq served as commander of the security unit of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, a commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, a commander in the Operations Department of the Nasser Unit and head of Hezbollah’s Infantry Unit.

He also served as commander of Hezbollah’s “Golan Terrorist Network,” a cell responsible for the organization’s entrenchment in Syria and the establishment of military infrastructure near the Israeli border, according to the IDF. The network’s activity was exposed by the military in 2019.

The IDF also said Daqduq was imprisoned by U.S. forces in 2007 after orchestrating the kidnapping and murder of five American soldiers.

His killing, the military said, was another significant blow to Hezbollah’s senior command structure and targeted one of the most prominent figures responsible for terrorist activity against Israeli civilians, IDF soldiers and American service members.