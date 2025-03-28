'Tired of living in fear': Frustrated northern Israelis demand action after renewed rocket fire

Residents and local leaders in northern Israel expressed mounting frustration Friday after two rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Kiryat Shmona, breaching a fragile cease-fire and fueling accusations of government inaction in restoring security to the region.

The Israel Defense Forces said one of the rockets exploded in Lebanese territory while the other crossed into Israel and was intercepted. In response, the military launched artillery strikes at Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

A senior Hezbollah official denied the group was behind the attack. Speaking to Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with the Iran-backed group, the source said, “Hezbollah is fully committed to the cease-fire agreement. Hezbollah has no connection to the rockets launched today from southern Lebanon into northern Israel.” A report in Qatar-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed also cited a Hezbollah parliamentary source as saying, “Hezbollah did not fire any rockets from Lebanon and has no connection to what happened.”

It was the third rocket attack from Lebanon since the cease-fire and the first to target Kiryat Shmona. The renewed violence has intensified criticism from residents who say they feel increasingly abandoned.

“Where is the security we were promised?” asked Tomer and Gal, a couple who recently returned to Kiryat Shmona after 16 months of displacement. “We woke up to sirens. It’s time for the government to make serious decisions. We are tired of living in fear.”

Local officials say the return of thousands of displaced residents remains uncertain as long as the threat of rocket fire continues. Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern said efforts to rebuild the city’s population are being threatened by the repeated attacks.

“Yesterday we worked to convince people to return. Today, we’re trying to keep them from leaving again,” Stern said. “The cabinet needs to act—unless Kiryat Shmona just doesn’t matter enough.”

Moshe Davidovich, head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and chairman of the Confrontation Line Forum, warned that communities along the northern border would not tolerate what he called the “drizzle” of rocket fire.

“We will not normalize this. If the government cannot protect our communities, we will fight for our residents’ safety,” he said.

Assaf Lengelvan, head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, said the ongoing threat makes clear that security has not yet been restored. “This is the second rocket launch in less than a week. We expect the government to stand with us in action, not just words,” he said, urging the immediate completion of the northern protection plan and a parallel program to support local economic recovery and settlement.

The attack follows a similar incident Saturday, when at least six rockets were fired from Lebanon. Three crossed into Israeli territory and were intercepted. In response, the IDF struck a Hezbollah command center and multiple launch sites in southern Lebanon.

Defense Minister Israel Katz reiterated Friday that “the fate of Kiryat Shmona is the same as the fate of Beirut,” warning that continued rocket fire on Israeli communities would be met with force. However, U.S. officials have urged Israel to avoid escalation and refrain from striking the Lebanese capital.