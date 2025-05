Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren said that the release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander was a “masterstroke” politically, but he raised concerns about broader U.S. strategy.

Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren said that the release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander was a “masterstroke” politically, but he raised concerns about broader U.S. strategy.

Former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren said that the release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander was a “masterstroke” politically, but he raised concerns about broader U.S. strategy.