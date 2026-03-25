14-year-old charged with spying for Iran, received $1,170 in cryptocurrency

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with passing information to Iran and carrying out a series of tasks on its behalf.

The State Attorney’s Office on Wednesday filed a serious indictment against the minor, a resident of central Israel, accusing him of providing information to the enemy, contact with a foreign agent, obstruction of justice and other offenses.

2 View gallery Sourasky medical center ( Photo: Fotokon / Shutterstock.com )

According to the indictment, the case began in April 2025, when the minor contacted an individual in a Telegram group about a job he was interested in. The two agreed that the boy would carry out tasks in exchange for payment in cryptocurrency, to be transferred to a digital wallet.

Among the tasks he allegedly carried out for the contact and other agents were spraying graffiti reading “We are committed to the alliance” in several locations around Tel Aviv and on vehicles; filming videos lasting several minutes in streets near Ichilov Hospital and in neighborhoods in Ramat Gan; and recording footage of the Tel Aviv skyline, including a description of the location of the Kirya military headquarters.

The boy was also asked to rent an apartment near the Kirya in Tel Aviv. In response, he sent a photo of an apartment for rent and communicated with several landlords in his area whose properties met the requirements.

In addition, he was asked to spray graffiti on the home of Foreign Minister Gideon Saar reading, “We will take revenge in turn! The children of Ruhollah,” and to prepare a video documenting the minister’s movements. The minor said he could not carry out the task because he was in school and would be able to do so during a vacation.

During this period, and at the request of hostile elements, the minor opened four digital wallets, into which his contacts transferred a total of more than $1,170 as payment for completing the tasks.

2 View gallery The home of Foreign Minister Gideon Saar was also among the Iranian targets ( Photo: Gil Yohanan )

After being questioned in the case, the boy allegedly tried to persuade a classmate to lie to investigators and claim that he had transferred most of the money found in the digital wallets.