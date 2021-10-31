Bennett heads to UN climate summit, fails to mention climate

Before departing for the UN climate summit in Glasgow on Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gave a short address in which he did not mention the climate issue even once.

Speaking to the press on the tarmac at Ben Gurion Airport, the premier said that the "desperate" opposition will try to sabotage the passing of the state budget before it goes up for second and third hearing in Knesset later in the week.

"Here in Israel, we expect a crazy week that will only get wilder the closer the vote on the budget gets. Once the budget passes this week, it buys many years of stability for the government, and this means that the opposition will crumble. They are desperate to bring about a fifth election [since 2019]. That is their goal."

When asked if he intended to address the climate, he continued walking toward the plane.

The Israeli leader is slated to meet with a host of world leaders on the sidelines of the climate summit, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa.

He said that he will "work to improve Israel's global status."

The Israeli leader will speak at the conference on Monday and is expected to present the country's views on dealing with the climate crisis, namely Israel's commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050 which was agreed upon with Energy Minister Karine Elharar.