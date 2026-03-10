Netanyahu urges Iranians to cast off ‘yoke of tyranny’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel hopes the Iranian people will ultimately rise against their government, according to remarks published Tuesday.

“Our aspiration is to bring the Iranian people to cast off the yoke of tyranny,” Netanyahu said during a visit to the National Health Operations Center on Monday evening. “Ultimately, that depends on them.”

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to the National Health Operations Center ( Photo: Kobi Gidon/GPO )

Referencing remarks made during the Yom Kippur War by IDF military chief David "Dado" Elazar, Netanyahu said Israel’s actions in the current conflict have already dealt severe blows to Iran.

“There is no doubt that through the actions taken so far, we are breaking their bones — and our hand is still extended,” he said.

Netanyahu added that cooperation with the Iranian public could lead to lasting change. “If we succeed together with the Iranian people, we will bring about a permanent end — to the extent such things exist in the life of nations,” he said. “We will bring about change, and we are already bringing about a tremendous change in Israel’s standing.”

He also emphasized the role of Israel’s defensive efforts, praising the country’s health system and civilian resilience during the conflict.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Kobi Gidon/GPO )

“A large part of this struggle is on the offensive side, but a huge part is on the defensive side,” Netanyahu said. “The defensive side begins first and foremost with the will of the people and the strength of the citizens.”

“The strength of the citizens is also the strength of those who care for them — and that is you,” he told medical workers. “The trust that people place in those who treat them is very great, and it is thanks to you.”

Health Minister Haim Katz thanked healthcare workers and said the system had rapidly transitioned from routine operations to wartime readiness.