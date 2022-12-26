Palestinians report attempted terror strike by Nablus militants

The Lions' Den terrorist group said it perpetrated a shooting attack on the northern West Bank illegal outpost of Havat Gilad near Nablus, according to Palestinian sources early Monday, while another overnight shooting that targeted a nearby army checkpoint was claimed by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

No one was wounded in the attacks. In the Havat Gilad attack, no bullet hit the vehicle, and later several bullet casings were found in the area. The IDF confirmed the incident.

"During the night there was an attempted shooting attack on an Israeli vehicle near the settlement of Havat Gilad in the area of ​​the Shomron regional division," the military said in a statement. "There were no injuries and the vehicle was not damaged. After IDF forces searched the area, several backpacks were located," the statement said.

On Monday, the military said that five Palestinians who were suspected of terror activity had been detained in overnight raids on the West Bank.

According to the IDF spokesperson, one man was arrested in Nablus and an arrest was also made in Hebron. The military said an M16 rifle and airsoft gun and pistol were found and confiscated. Troops opened fire at stone throwers at the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah but no injuries were reported, the spokesperson added.



