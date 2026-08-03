Trump calls Iranian leadership ‘unbelievably duplicitous’ as talks stall

Despite announcing that negotiations would resume Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran’s leadership of being “unbelievably duplicitous,” claiming Tehran had requested meetings only to publicly deny that talks were taking place.

“Iranian Leadership is unbelievably duplicitous!” Trump wrote. “They ask for a meeting, some would say ‘beg,’ talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they’re not having any discussions, that nothing is being talked about, and they’re only dealing with ‘Oman.’”

Trump ( Photo: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin )

Trump also dismissed Iranian claims concerning the Strait of Hormuz, saying it was already under complete U.S. control. “They then go on to give their usual blather in saying, the Strait of Hormuz will be operated powerfully by them, when it is already completely controlled by the United States Navy and our ‘Blockade’ or, as some say, ‘The United States Wall of Steel!’” he wrote.

Trump said the blockade would remain in place until an agreement was reached or Iran surrendered completely. “Nothing gets through to Iran, unless we want it to, and nothing will get through, unless a Deal, or Total Surrender, is accomplished,” he said.

“Whether Iran wants to admit it or not, we are, in fact, talking of a solution to a problem that they have caused, for decades. It is very simple, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!”

The remarks came one day after Trump announced that planned strikes against Iran had been canceled and claimed that agreements had been reached concerning the Strait of Hormuz, with another deal expected on Iran’s nuclear disarmament.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One overnight, Trump said negotiations with Tehran would begin Monday afternoon. “What we’re doing right now is talking to them in the form of a negotiation,” he said. “It starts tomorrow afternoon.” The talks had not begun as of Monday evening Israel time.

Trump also said Iran had strongly requested negotiations. “They said, ‘We want to make a deal now,’” he said. “A lot of times they say that to me, and then they go out and say, ‘We don’t know what he’s talking about.’”

Trump’s threats and the reality

For Israelis living under the constant threat of renewed war, Trump’s overnight announcement that he had canceled a major planned strike was only the latest episode in a pattern of sweeping threats followed by last-minute reversals.

The decision reportedly followed a request from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to pursue de-escalation, and renewed criticism that Trump had returned to what critics call the “TACO” approach, an acronym for “Trump Always Chickens Out.”

Trump: We're going to strike Iran very hard

In the hours before canceling the strike, Trump published a series of threatening posts directed at Tehran, while Washington issued two security warnings to U.S. citizens in the region. Israel raised readiness across its military systems, operating under the assumption that Iran would attack Israel if fighting resumed.

The New York Times reported last week that Trump had also backed away from plans to strike Iran earlier in July, partly because of concerns that a major Iranian response could significantly deplete U.S. stocks of Patriot missiles and other interceptors deployed in the Middle East.

Another planned wave of strikes was halted shortly before a memorandum of understanding was signed. NBC reported at the time that the U.S. military had been about three hours away from striking Iran when Trump announced the agreement. “The military was already prepared. We had received the order to carry out the strikes,” two U.S. officials said.

The officials said the U.S. Navy had adjusted its air operations for that day and prepared munitions for the attacks. The planned strikes were reportedly aimed at communications systems and air defense sites across Iran. U.S. military officials were said to have been surprised when the operation was canceled.

Trump announced the cancellation on Truth Social, claiming that the agreement’s “final points” had been approved by all sides. “Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic were brought to the highest leadership level in Iran and approved, I, as President of the United States of America, canceled the strikes and bombings planned against Iran for tonight,” he wrote.

Trump threatens to strike Pickaxe Mountain ( Video: The White House )

In mid-May, Israel had also prepared for renewed intensive fighting before Trump announced that he had canceled a planned U.S. attack “at the request of Gulf leaders,” including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

In the days before that reversal, Israeli defense officials held talks and coordinated with U.S. forces over several options, including a limited American operation. After backing down, Trump said he had been “an hour away from ordering a strike on Iran,” while warning that military action could still follow. “We may have to hit again. We’ll know soon,” he said. “They cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

In April, days after a ceasefire took effect, Trump threatened extensive strikes if Iran failed to comply with its terms. After several days of warnings, he announced a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz on April 12 instead of renewing the fighting.

“Iran promised to open the Strait of Hormuz and knowingly failed to do so,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

After describing the failure of negotiations at the time, he announced: “Starting now, the United States Navy, the best in the world, will begin the process of blocking every ship attempting to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz.