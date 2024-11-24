Court remands settler after attack on IDF brass

A magistrate court in Jerusalem ruled that a West Bank settlers suspected of violently attacking the military's chief of the Central Command Major General Avi Bluth, in Hebron on Friday, will remain in custody. Police said they were seeking a 5-day remand to investigate but the court granted ruled he will be detained for the next two days.

Former Defense Minister Gallant with Major General Bluth ( Video: Elad Malka )

According to officials in the police the matter is considered a high priority and is being investigated alongside other incidents of attacks against IDF troops including the wounding of a soldier.

The four suspects face charges including assaulting a police officer, intentional property damage, assaulting a public servant, disorderly conduct in a public setting, and insulting a public servant.

During the hearing, a police representative detailed the events: "The 'Chayei Sarah' Sabbath in Hebron concluded over the weekend, with thousands attending. As part of the operational readiness, Major General Bluth was present in the area. During his tour, dozens surrounded him, shouted derogatory remarks, and attempted to approach him with the intent to assault."

He continued, "Police and Border Police forces intervened to separate the suspects from the general. During the incident, one suspect assaulted soldiers and police officers, while hurling insults in an attempt to get close to Major General Bluth. The police arrested the suspect, who was then taken to Hebron police station. There, he continued his violent behavior, causing damage inside the cell and making further threats toward the officers."

2 View gallery Major General Bluth ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"This was a severe and violent incident that was fortunately contained," the police representative said, I request a five-day extension of the respondent’s detention to complete investigative actions." The judge acknowledged the substantial evidence in this case. One detainee complained, "They left us handcuffed all night."

On Friday, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the cessation of administrative detention orders against settlers , following which at least three incidents involving Jews in the West Bank attacking IDF troops have been recorded.

On Friday night, dozens of wayward settlers attempted to assault Major General Bluth in Hebron. On Sunday, approximately 20 settlers threw stones at IDF and Border Police forces near the Itamar outpost, and in another incident, hundreds clashed with forces in Hebron.

2 View gallery Me'arat Hamahpela site in Hebron ( Photo: REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg )

Eyal Gelman, head of the Hebron local council, condemned the violence, attributing the attack on Major General Bluth to "a group of intoxicated youths from central Israel." He stated, "During the Sabbath, many prayers were held for total victory, for the success and protection of our soldiers, and for the return of the captives. We strongly condemn any violence, especially against our brothers in the IDF and all security forces. I have urged the Israel Police to fully prosecute these few rioters."

Saturday’s incident in Hebron occurred near the Kasbah in the Palestinian controlled part of the city , where entry was prohibited. Some 500 Israelis gathered there, with some clashing with IDF, Border Police, and police forces. Some spat at officers, and one woman struck a Border Police officer. The event lasted several hours, during which forces blocked access to the Kasbah. However, they managed to throw stones at Palestinian shops, and several were arrested.

At nearby Itamar, settlers threw stones at an IDF and Border Police force, apparently after a nearby road was blocked. They also threw stones at a vehicle with an Israeli Arab inside, and one settler punched a Border Police officer. IDF reported that some rioters were masked and confirmed the arrest of five settlers.