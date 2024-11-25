Are 'peaceful protests' becoming hotbeds of antisemitism?

Multiple antisemitic incidents and violent riots have been reported in cities across the U.S. and Canada. These seemingly "peaceful protests" often escalate quickly into major violence, with multiple arrests already confirmed.

ANTI-ISRAEL RIOTERS ARRESTED

At least four people have been arrested in Montreal, according to Canadian media, after a protest outside a NATO meeting quickly escalated into major violence.

Rioters smashed windows of nearby establishments, set cars ablaze, and some were even seen performing Nazi salutes. The violence intensified with clashes against police as pro-Hamas rioters tore through parts of Montreal.

The protest also featured the burning of an effigy of the Israeli prime minister, an act that has yet to receive any acknowledgment from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This follows Trudeau's endorsement of the ICC arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu, where he stated that, as a founding member, Canada will uphold any rulings by the International Criminal Court.

Meanwhile, some 300 miles away in Rochester, New York, four university students were arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief after CCTV footage identified them as responsible for hanging viral "Wanted" posters targeting Jewish staff members across the University of Rochester campus.

At Columbia University, silent protestors attended a speech by Israeli Axios journalist Barak Ravid, only to walk out in protest before he began his lecture. Students adorned in keffiyehs marked another demonstration in what has become a regular sight on the Columbia campus.