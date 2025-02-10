Trump: All hell is going to break out if Hamas doesn't release all hostages by Saturday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the precarious cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas should be canceled if the terrorist group doesn't release all the remaining hostages it is holding in Gaza by midday on Saturday.
In comments to reporters as he signed a series of executive orders in the Oval Office, Trump said it was ultimately up to Israel. But he warned that "all hell is going to break out" if the remaining hostages aren't released, and added that he feared many were dead.
Trump also said, however, "I'm speaking for myself. Israel can override it."
He then suggested he might withhold U.S. aid to Jordan and Egypt if they refuse to accept Palestinian refugees displaced from Gaza.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The remarks come as Trump continues to push for a controversial plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, a proposal that has drawn widespread criticism from Arab leaders and international organizations.
Neither Jordan nor Egypt has signaled a willingness to absorb Palestinian refugees, and both nations have historically opposed any forced resettlement outside of Gaza.