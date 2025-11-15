Israel refuses visit by Norway PM hoping to join Gaza recovery

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Israel denied his request to visit the country, according to a report by Norway’s Dagens Næringsliv newspaper. Støre confirmed the account, saying he was told “this is not the time” to arrange such a visit. Israeli officials confirmed the rejection in a statement to ynet.
Støre suggested that Norway’s recent positions — including its recognition of a Palestinian state, legal opinions supporting the International Criminal Court’s jurisdiction over alleged Israeli actions and divestment from Israeli firms by Norway’s sovereign wealth fund — likely influenced Israel’s decision.
“I believe elements within the Israeli government are responding this way to countries that opposed the war in Gaza and recognized a Palestinian state,” Støre told the paper.
The Norwegian leader had planned a regional tour, including stops in Jordan and the Palestinian Authority, but due to what was described as Norway’s one-sided stance and the sensitive timing, Israel declined the request. A source familiar with the matter told ynet, “There’s no reason to approve a visit by Norway’s prime minister in light of Norway’s conduct since October 7. Still, in the long run, they’ll have a role ‘the day after’ — not because we want them to, but because the Americans won’t ask us, and they’ll want Norwegian funding.”
Støre said the idea for a visit emerged during a summit hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump last month in Sharm el-Sheikh, attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and other world leaders. He hoped to meet with regional officials to secure Norway’s place in Gaza’s postwar reconstruction and the broader future of the region.
Tensions between Israel and Norway have escalated since the war began, with Norway often described by Israeli officials as one of the most hostile Western nations — sometimes even more so than Ireland. At the height of the conflict, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide was the only Western diplomat at an international summit in Cairo who condemned Israel but did not call for the release of hostages held by Hamas terrorists. Eide also compared Israel to Russia on three occasions, arguing that Europe loses credibility by condemning Russia but not Israel for similar actions.
Norway further supported the ICC’s efforts to issue arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, asserting that the Oslo Accords do not shield Israeli officials from prosecution. Oslo maintained that Palestine’s accession to the Rome Statute allows the court to exercise jurisdiction over crimes allegedly committed in Gaza and the West Bank.
Last month, during a soccer match between Norway and Israel in Oslo, Norwegian fans booed during Israel’s national anthem and displayed a large Palestinian flag. Minutes after kickoff, a protester ran onto the field wearing a “Free Gaza” shirt. A pro-Palestinian demonstration of around 1,000 people took place outside the stadium before the match.