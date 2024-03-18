IDF operation at Al Shifa hospital: 'following information indicating the use of hospital by senior Hamas terrorists'

IDF troops conduct a precise operation in the area of the Shifa hospital in Gaza, IDF announced early Monday. The operation is based on intelligence information indicating the use of the hospital by senior Hamas terrorists to conduct and promote terrorist activity.
IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that prior to the operation, IDF troops were instructed on the importance of operating cautiously, as well as on the measures to be taken to avoid harm to the patients, civilians, medical staff, and medical equipment.
'In addition, Arabic speakers have been brought to the area to facilitate dialogue with the patients remaining in the hospital. IDF emphasized that there is no obligation for the patients and medical staff to evacuate.'
Furthermore, IDF troops will continue the humanitarian efforts in the area, both throughout and following the conclusion of the operation, providing food, water, and medical supplies to the patients and civilians in the hospital's compound, IDF says.
'The IDF will continue to act following international law and against the Hamas terrorist organization - which operates from hospitals and civilian infrastructure systematically and cynically, without the distinction between the civilian population and the organization's terrorists.'
