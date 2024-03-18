850 גג

IDF operation at Al Shifa hospital: 'following information indicating the use of hospital by senior Hamas terrorists'

'Precise operation' in the area of the Shifa hospital in Gaza; 'IDF troops were instructed on the importance of operating cautiously, to avoid harm to civilians,' IDF spokesperson says. Arabic speakers have been brought to facilitate dialogue with the patients remaining in the hospital

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza war
IDF
Al Shifa Hospital
IDF troops conduct a precise operation in the area of the Shifa hospital in Gaza, IDF announced early Monday. The operation is based on intelligence information indicating the use of the hospital by senior Hamas terrorists to conduct and promote terrorist activity.
IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that prior to the operation, IDF troops were instructed on the importance of operating cautiously, as well as on the measures to be taken to avoid harm to the patients, civilians, medical staff, and medical equipment.
1 View gallery
לוחמי צה”ל מניחים מיכלי סולר בקרבת בית החולים שיפאלוחמי צה”ל מניחים מיכלי סולר בקרבת בית החולים שיפא
IDF soldiers near Al Shifa Hospital, November
(Photo: IDF)
'In addition, Arabic speakers have been brought to the area to facilitate dialogue with the patients remaining in the hospital. IDF emphasized that there is no obligation for the patients and medical staff to evacuate.'
Furthermore, IDF troops will continue the humanitarian efforts in the area, both throughout and following the conclusion of the operation, providing food, water, and medical supplies to the patients and civilians in the hospital's compound, IDF says.
'The IDF will continue to act following international law and against the Hamas terrorist organization - which operates from hospitals and civilian infrastructure systematically and cynically, without the distinction between the civilian population and the organization's terrorists.'
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""