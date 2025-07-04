Netanyahu gains 'oomph' to push ceasefire after Iran strike, says top analyst

Israel’s win against Iran is what is giving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the ability to push a ceasefire deal through, according to Col. (Ret.) Miri Eisin, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Counterterrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya.

Israel’s win against Iran is what is giving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the ability to push a ceasefire deal through, according to Col. (Ret.) Miri Eisin, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Counterterrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya.

Israel’s win against Iran is what is giving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the ability to push a ceasefire deal through, according to Col. (Ret.) Miri Eisin, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Counterterrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya.

She told ILTV News that there was “enormous Israeli backing” from people across the political spectrum—many of whom have opposed the prime minister—in support of the attack against Iran.

She told ILTV News that there was “enormous Israeli backing” from people across the political spectrum—many of whom have opposed the prime minister—in support of the attack against Iran.

She told ILTV News that there was “enormous Israeli backing” from people across the political spectrum—many of whom have opposed the prime minister—in support of the attack against Iran.