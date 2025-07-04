Netanyahu gains 'oomph' to push ceasefire after Iran strike, says top analyst

Israel’s win against Iran is what is giving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the ability to push a ceasefire deal through, according to Col. (Ret.) Miri Eisin, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Counterterrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya.
She told ILTV News that there was “enormous Israeli backing” from people across the political spectrum—many of whom have opposed the prime minister—in support of the attack against Iran.
“This gives wind to the prime minister,” Eisin said.
She added that there are still voices in Netanyahu’s own cabinet opposing a ceasefire, “but I think that … the actions against Iran have given him the oomph, the capability to go through now, with a very tough deal.”
