Netanyahu gains 'oomph' to push ceasefire after Iran strike, says top analyst

Col. (Ret.) Miri Eisin, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Counterterrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya says the actions Israel took against Iran give Netanyahu the capability to push a ceasefire deal with Hamas through

Sivan Raviv, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hostage deal
Gaza cease-fire ends
Ceasefire
ILTV
Hostage
Israel’s win against Iran is what is giving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the ability to push a ceasefire deal through, according to Col. (Ret.) Miri Eisin, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Counterterrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya.
She told ILTV News that there was “enormous Israeli backing” from people across the political spectrum—many of whom have opposed the prime minister—in support of the attack against Iran.
“This gives wind to the prime minister,” Eisin said.
She added that there are still voices in Netanyahu’s own cabinet opposing a ceasefire, “but I think that … the actions against Iran have given him the oomph, the capability to go through now, with a very tough deal.”
Watch the full interview:
HOSTAGE FOR CEASFIRE DEAL
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""