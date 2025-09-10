Israel falls short in World Cup qualifier against Italy

And heartbreak once again for soccer fans, as for yet another year, Israel does not qualify to play in the prestigious World Cup games.
This week's qualifier game against the Italian national team was held on neutral grounds in Hungary, and the match was incredibly close for most of the game. Although the Italian team scored the first goal, Team Israel was able to keep the difference to just one point and even matched the score at the start of the second half. But the final goal was scored by Italy, ending the game with a 5-4 victory for the Italians.