Israel tightens northern restrictions amid escalating Hezbollah rocket fire

Ahead of Lag BaOmer and amid rocket fire in the north, the Home Front Command tightened restrictions in Meron and nearby border communities, with plans for three bonfire lightings and sharply reduced attendance following recent impacts in the area

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Home Front Command
Lag B'Omer
Northern Israel
Amid rising tensions in the north and sustained Hezbollah rocket fire, restrictions have been tightened in communities near the border as well as in the towns of Meron, Bar Yochai, Or HaGanuz and Safsufa.
Following approval by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Lag BaOmer — a Jewish holiday marked by pilgrimages and celebrations at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron — the annual Meron gathering has been significantly scaled back and could be canceled.
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מדליקים את אחת המדורות במתחם משנימדליקים את אחת המדורות במתחם משני
The Meron bonfire lightings last year
(Photo: Tal Shahar)
The Home Front Command said that after a situational assessment, protective guidelines will be updated from 1 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Monday. “The ‘confrontation line’ area and the communities of Meron, Bar Yochai, Or HaGanuz and Safsufa will move to a level of partial activity,” it said.
Under the revised guidelines, educational activities may be held indoors or in locations with access to a standard protected space during an alert. Workplaces may operate under the same conditions. Gatherings will be limited to up to 200 people outdoors and 600 indoors.
According to a proposed framework for the Meron event, three ceremonial bonfire lightings — a central element of Lag BaOmer observances — would be held under police supervision, with up to 200 participants at each. The plan could still change amid pressure from ultra-Orthodox public officials.
A senior Home Front Command official said the tighter restrictions follow incidents over the past two days, during which Hezbollah fired rockets toward northern Israel on two occasions, with impacts reported in the Meron and Sasa areas.
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