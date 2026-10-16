Israeli diplomats and embassy staff vote in record numbers as election turnout abroad hits 86.7%

Voting began Thursday under a longstanding arrangement allowing Israeli diplomatic and government personnel serving abroad, along with eligible family members, to vote before polling stations open in Israel. Unlike diplomats and other authorized personnel, ordinary Israeli citizens living or traveling abroad cannot vote overseas. The Foreign Ministry and Central Elections Committee operated 101 polling stations at 99 missions, serving embassy and consulate employees, government representatives, attachés and their eligible relatives.

Voting began Thursday under a longstanding arrangement allowing Israeli diplomatic and government personnel serving abroad, along with eligible family members, to vote before polling stations open in Israel. Unlike diplomats and other authorized personnel, ordinary Israeli citizens living or traveling abroad cannot vote overseas. The Foreign Ministry and Central Elections Committee operated 101 polling stations at 99 missions, serving embassy and consulate employees, government representatives, attachés and their eligible relatives.

Voting began Thursday under a longstanding arrangement allowing Israeli diplomatic and government personnel serving abroad, along with eligible family members, to vote before polling stations open in Israel. Unlike diplomats and other authorized personnel, ordinary Israeli citizens living or traveling abroad cannot vote overseas. The Foreign Ministry and Central Elections Committee operated 101 polling stations at 99 missions, serving embassy and consulate employees, government representatives, attachés and their eligible relatives.