Four wounded in shooting attack near Hebron, terrorists eliminated after pursuit

Four people were wounded in a shooting attack Friday morning near Yehuda Junction, southeast of Hebron. Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said two were seriously wounded and two were lightly wounded. IDF troops rushed to the scene and killed the two terrorists following a brief pursuit as they attempted to flee. Roadblocks were set up in the area.

A medical professional well known in the area recorded the shooting and was heard shouting: "The terrorist keeps firing. There are ongoing exchanges of fire between the terrorist and our forces. We can't evacuate the wounded! There's been active gunfire for more than 20 minutes!"

'The terrorist keeps firing': Footage captures moments of the attack

Footage of the shooting attack on Route 35 at Tzomet HaZchuchit

Scene of the attack

Soldiers at the scene during the attack opened fire on the terrorists, who fled but were later killed nearby. Israeli forces imposed a cordon around several villages in the area. Magen David Adom medics and paramedics were providing medical treatment to the wounded at the scene.

The IDF raised its alert level twice over the past month: first around Oct. 7 and again last weekend amid concerns about an escalation ahead of the elections.

Gallery Scene of the attack

On Thursday, Defense Minister Israel Katz said that, based on intelligence in Israel's possession, hostile groups intended to attack Israel and carry out terrorist attacks "on the eve of the elections or during them — to influence the results."

He sharply criticized his opponents in the opposition's anti-Netanyahu bloc, who have accused him and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of ulterior motives and of conducting a fear campaign aimed at inflaming tensions ahead of Tuesday's elections.

Magen David Adom teams at the scene of the attack ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

"Any attack on Israel and any future terrorist attacks, should they unfortunately occur, will be blamed on Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan and their opposition colleagues, who never stop attacking the prime minister and me and questioning our judgment in issuing warnings and alerts," Katz said.