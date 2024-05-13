Tons of watermelon smuggled from PA destroyed

Agriculture Ministry inspectors prevented the distribution of 32 tons of watermelons from the Palestinian Authority. The inspectors, in collaboration with Border Police officers, arrived at the Azaim checkpoint, near Jerusalem, and stopped a truck containing the smuggled watermelons.

Agriculture Ministry inspectors prevented the distribution of 32 tons of watermelons from the Palestinian Authority. The inspectors, in collaboration with Border Police officers, arrived at the Azaim checkpoint, near Jerusalem, and stopped a truck containing the smuggled watermelons.

Agriculture Ministry inspectors prevented the distribution of 32 tons of watermelons from the Palestinian Authority. The inspectors, in collaboration with Border Police officers, arrived at the Azaim checkpoint, near Jerusalem, and stopped a truck containing the smuggled watermelons.