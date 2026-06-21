Qatar reports explosion at Ras Laffan factory, no injuries or leak

A loud explosion heard in Doha, the capital of Qatar, was caused by a factory blast in Ras Laffan, Qatar’s Interior Ministry said.

The blast was heard amid heightened regional tensions and after Iran claimed its delegation had left the negotiating table with the United States in Switzerland.

1 View gallery Ras Laffan ( Photo: REUTERS/Stringer )

Qatar’s Interior Ministry later said the explosion occurred at a factory in Ras Laffan and was the result of a “technical incident.” The ministry said no injuries or leak were reported.

Ras Laffan, where the explosion was reported, has already been at the center of the regional fighting with Iran and is considered one of the world’s most sensitive and important energy sites. The industrial city and energy complex in northern Qatar is home to one of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas production and export facilities, making it a strategic asset for both Qatar’s economy and the global energy market.

During the war, Qatar said the complex was attacked by missiles launched from Iran and sustained significant damage. According to Qatar’s Defense Ministry at the time, one missile penetrated the country’s air defenses and struck the area, while additional missiles were intercepted.

Following the attack, Qatar escalated its measures against Tehran, declaring the military attaché and security attaché at Iran’s embassy and their deputies persona non grata, while accusing Iran of violating its sovereignty and international law.