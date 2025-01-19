The moment Israel waited for: Emily, Doron and Romi handed over to IDF forces | watch

The women, who were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza earlier in the day, reunited with their mothers at an IDF reception center near the Gaza border before being airlifted by helicopter to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer for medical evaluation and a family reunion.

The moment that the released hostages crossed into Israeli territory ( Video: IDF )

The IDF confirmed that the hostages crossed into Israeli territory at 5:53 p.m., with emotional footage showing their first contact with IDF forces inside Gaza. After reaching the reception center, the three embraced their mothers in scenes of relief and joy.

Emily Damari's mother, Mandy, awaited her daughter alongside the mothers of Gonen and Steinbrecher. The two were photographed smiling together during a video call with Emily’s friends. In another image, Emily, whose hand was bandaged, raised it in a victory sign, though it was visibly missing two fingers, likely lost when she was shot during her abduction from her home in Kfar Aza on October 7.

The IDF said that the three hostages, accompanied by their mothers, were en route to Sheba Medical Center via an Air Force helicopter for medical assessments and to reunite with other family members.

Emily, a dual Israeli-British citizen, expressed gratitude through her mother Mandy in a statement to the BBC issued shortly after it was confirmed she was in the country: "After 471 days Emily is finally home. I want to thank everyone who never stopped fighting for Emily throughout this horrendous ordeal, and who never stopped saying her name. In Israel, Britain, the United States and around the world. Thank you for bringing Emily home."

"Where is my mother? Where is my mother?" Gonen called out to IDF representatives at the reception center immediately after crossing the border from Gaza. Romi's mother, Merav Leshem Gonen —one of the leading advocates for the release of hostages over the past 15 months—was waiting for her alongside the Damari and Steinbrecher's mothers at the Re’im crossing near the Gaza border. An IDF helicopter prepared to transport Romi to Sheba Medical Center had a leopard-print blanket, her favorite color, waiting for her.

Romi’s friends gathered at the Tel Aviv restaurant where she worked, watching her release unfold. Romi's grandmother, Deborah, expressed her joy, telling Channel 12 that Romi appeared “excellent” as she was seen standing on her feet during her handover by Hamas terrorists to the Red Cross in Gaza .

Deborah added emotionally, “This is the only reason I’m still alive. I pray for the release of all the other hostages. We must do everything to bring them home. My heart is with everyone, not just my granddaughter. I know how much they’re suffering, just as Romi suffered. We must bring them all back.”

Doron Steinbrecher was seen surrounded by thousands of armed terrorists during her transfer to a Red Cross vehicle. Friends of Doron celebrated her release and her arrival in Israel about an hour later.

“After 471 unbearable days, our beloved Dodo has returned to our arms," her family released a statement. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported us throughout this journey. Special thanks to the people of Israel for their unwavering support and strength during the hardest times. We also thank President Trump for his involvement and significant support."

“Our heroic Dodo, who survived 471 days in Hamas captivity, begins her journey of recovery today. We will continue standing alongside all the families and do everything possible until all their loved ones are home.”

Ophir Cohen, Doron’s best friend, who received her final recording on October 7, shared: “We set up speakers, brought tons of alcohol and closed off our room in Ruhama. I’m feeling every emotion—crying and laughing at the same time. Thank God she’s finally in good hands. God, she’s home. I only saw her sister Yamit in the morning and promised to take out her dog. Soon, they’ll all reunite. Finally.”

She added: “We’re so happy they’re together, and that they’re okay. What a dream, what a joy to see them after all this time. Her hair is brown! We recognized her—she’s healthy and on her feet. Thank God. We’re in tears of joy.”