‘I'm almost in tears’: Colombia quits Hague Group as Jerusalem embassy opens

Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar announced Wednesday that his country was withdrawing from the Hague Group, a coalition of countries seeking diplomatic, legal and economic measures against Israel over the war in Gaza, as he delivered an emotional speech celebrating the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Speaking at a reception at Israel's Foreign Ministry following the inauguration of Colombia's embassy in Jerusalem, Bula Escobar described the occasion as a "historic event" and said he was struggling to contain his emotions.

Colombian Embassy opening ceremony in Jerusalem with Netanyahu, Sa'ar and Bula Escobar ( Video: Foreign Ministry )

"I'm almost in tears at this event marking the restoration of relations with Israel, which should never have been severed," he said in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

"Today I announce Colombia's withdrawal from the Hague Group, a group of countries that attacked Israel and worked to isolate it. We oppose that approach."

The ceremony marked a dramatic shift in relations between Israel and Colombia following the election of President Abelardo de la Espriella, who took office in August after defeating the political camp of former President Gustavo Petro, whose government severed diplomatic ties with Israel in 2024 over the war in Gaza.

Gallery Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar ( Photo: Ronen Horesh / GPO )

Bula Escobar also delivered an emotional condemnation of the October 7 Hamas massacre.

"The October 7 massacre was a barbaric attack carried out by despicable murderers from a culture of death," he said. "Colombia stands with the truth and with Israel."

The Colombian foreign minister recounted a meeting Tuesday with former Hamas hostage Elkana Bohbot, who survived captivity in Gaza.

"I presented him with a Colombian passport," he said. "The survivors are an inspiration to us all."

The encounter, he added, reminded him of the tragedy Israel had endured and of what he described as the failures of Colombia's previous government.

"The previous government in Colombia behaved disgracefully," he said. "They failed to condemn terrorism and opened the door to an ugly wave of antisemitism."

Gideon Sa'ar and Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar ( Photo: Ronen Horesh / GPO )

The reception was also attended by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Colombian Ambassador to Israel Tania Gilinski, Israeli Ambassador to Colombia Vivian Aisen and members of the diplomatic corps.

Netanyahu welcomed the restoration of relations, recalling his previous efforts to strengthen Israel's ties with Latin America.

"No Israeli prime minister in 70 years of our history had traveled south of Texas," he said. "I said that couldn't be, and that was indeed the case. We went to Colombia, Argentina and Mexico. Those were very good and friendly visits. Later, we visited Brazil for President Bolsonaro's inauguration. Who knows, perhaps we'll do it again."

"The deep sympathy between our peoples is returning," Netanyahu added. "We want to seize the future together, in agriculture, innovation and artificial intelligence."

Sa'ar noted that Colombia had become the 10th country to establish an embassy in Jerusalem, describing the opening as another milestone in Israel's diplomatic efforts.

"Our diplomatic struggle is also a struggle for historical truth," he said. "The campaign against Israel is based on lies and denial, the denial of our rights to our land and our capital."