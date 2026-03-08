Explosive device thrown during protest outside NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's residence, police say

New York City Police said on Sunday that a device that was ignited and thrown during protests outside Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home over the weekend was an explosive that ​could have caused serious injury or death.

The device, a jar filled with nuts, ‌bolts and screws and wrapped in black tape with a fuse, was thrown by a counterprotester on Saturday outside Gracie Mansion, but it extinguished itself before any explosion, according to a statement from New York ​City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. Two people were in custody, Tisch said.

2 View gallery A left-wing activist flees after throwing a homemade explosive device toward police during a protest against alleged "Islamification" in front of Gracie Mansion, New York mayor Zohran Mamdani's official residence ( Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP )

The device was ​one of two that were thrown during the protests, which were led ⁠by two opposing groups, according to police. The second device was still being examined, Tisch ​said.

Far-right activist Jake Lang led a protest on Saturday outside Gracie Mansion - where Mamdani lives ​with his wife - against a purported Islamic “takeover” of New York City and against public prayer by Muslims. Tisch said at a press conference on Saturday that she did not believe Mamdani and his wife were home ​at the time.

In a statement on Sunday, Mamdani condemned Lang’s protest but said the violence ​that followed it was more disturbing.

“Violence at a protest is never acceptable,” Mamdani said. “The attempt to use ‌an explosive ⁠device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.”

Lang’s protest, which consisted of about 20 people, was opposed by a far larger counterprotest of 125 people aimed at running “Nazis” out of New York, Tisch said at a ​press conference on Saturday. ​Police said Emir ⁠Balat, 18, was among the counterprotesters before he lit and threw the device.

The device rolled near police before it extinguished itself, Tisch said ​on Saturday. Balat ran after throwing it and eventually lit and dropped ​a second ⁠device in the street, according to Tisch.

2 View gallery New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch ( Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

Balat and another man, whom police on Sunday identified as Ibrahim Kayumi, were arrested at the scene, Tisch said. New York police are working with the ⁠FBI and ​the U.S. Department of Justice on the investigation.

Tisch said ​on Saturday there was no immediate indication the incident was related to the U.S. attack on Iran, but that authorities ​were still investigating.

Mamdani also came under fire over the weekend after a report revealed that his wide, Rama Duwaji, liked posts celebrating the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023.