Explosive device thrown during protest outside NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's residence, police say

 The explosive thrown by a counterprotester outside Gracie Mansion could have caused serious injury or death, but extinguished itself before it exploded; Mamdani: 'Violence at a protest is never acceptable'

New York City Police said on Sunday that a device that was ignited and thrown during protests outside Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home over the weekend was an explosive that ​could have caused serious injury or death.
The device, a jar filled with nuts, ‌bolts and screws and wrapped in black tape with a fuse, was thrown by a counterprotester on Saturday outside Gracie Mansion, but it extinguished itself before any explosion, according to a statement from New York ​City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. Two people were in custody, Tisch said.
A left-wing activist flees after throwing a homemade explosive device toward police during a protest against alleged "Islamification" in front of Gracie Mansion, New York mayor Zohran Mamdani's official residence
(Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP)
The device was ​one of two that were thrown during the protests, which were led ⁠by two opposing groups, according to police. The second device was still being examined, Tisch ​said.
Far-right activist Jake Lang led a protest on Saturday outside Gracie Mansion - where Mamdani lives ​with his wife - against a purported Islamic “takeover” of New York City and against public prayer by Muslims. Tisch said at a press conference on Saturday that she did not believe Mamdani and his wife were home ​at the time.
In a statement on Sunday, Mamdani condemned Lang’s protest but said the violence ​that followed it was more disturbing.
“Violence at a protest is never acceptable,” Mamdani said. “The attempt to use ‌an explosive ⁠device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.”
Lang’s protest, which consisted of about 20 people, was opposed by a far larger counterprotest of 125 people aimed at running “Nazis” out of New York, Tisch said at a ​press conference on Saturday. ​Police said Emir ⁠Balat, 18, was among the counterprotesters before he lit and threw the device.
The device rolled near police before it extinguished itself, Tisch said ​on Saturday. Balat ran after throwing it and eventually lit and dropped ​a second ⁠device in the street, according to Tisch.
זוהראן ממדאני ראש העיר החדש של ניו יורקזוהראן ממדאני ראש העיר החדש של ניו יורק
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch
(Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
Balat and another man, whom police on Sunday identified as Ibrahim Kayumi, were arrested at the scene, Tisch said. New York police are working with the ⁠FBI and ​the U.S. Department of Justice on the investigation.
Tisch said ​on Saturday there was no immediate indication the incident was related to the U.S. attack on Iran, but that authorities ​were still investigating.
Mamdani also came under fire over the weekend after a report revealed that his wide, Rama Duwaji, liked posts celebrating the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023.
"My wife is the love of my life, but she is also a private individual who has not held any official role in my campaign or in the city government," Mamdani said on Saturday.
