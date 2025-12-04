Gaza militia leader working with Israel in eastern Rafah reportedly killed in shooting

Yasser Abu Shabab, the militia leader who oversaw eastern Rafah and had been cooperating with Israel in recent months, was killed Thursday, according to Israeli assessments.
Abu Shabab headed a group that calls itself the Popular Forces, an organization that had emerged as a local partner to Israel against Hamas in parts of southern Gaza.
According to members of the militia who spoke to ynet, an internal dispute among several families escalated into an armed confrontation during which one of those involved opened fire at Abu Shabab. Israeli officials said they assessed that he was killed in the incident, but the militia insisted he survived the shooting, which had no connection to Hamas.
*This is a breaking news story. More details to follow*