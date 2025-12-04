Gaza militia leader working with Israel in eastern Rafah reportedly killed in shooting

Yasser Abu Shabab, the militia leader who oversaw eastern Rafah and had been cooperating with Israel in recent months, was killed Thursday, according to Israeli assessments.

Yasser Abu Shabab, the militia leader who oversaw eastern Rafah and had been cooperating with Israel in recent months, was killed Thursday, according to Israeli assessments.

Yasser Abu Shabab, the militia leader who oversaw eastern Rafah and had been cooperating with Israel in recent months, was killed Thursday, according to Israeli assessments.

Abu Shabab headed a group that calls itself the Popular Forces, an organization that had emerged as a local partner to Israel against Hamas in parts of southern Gaza.

Abu Shabab headed a group that calls itself the Popular Forces, an organization that had emerged as a local partner to Israel against Hamas in parts of southern Gaza.

Abu Shabab headed a group that calls itself the Popular Forces, an organization that had emerged as a local partner to Israel against Hamas in parts of southern Gaza.