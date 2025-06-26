Anger at Hamas grows as 'clan' model takes effect | Aid chaos in Gaza

The escalating chaos surrounding the distribution of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip reached a new peak in the past 24 hours, with mutual accusations, public threats and leaked footage directed at Hamas. At the same time, a new operational model is emerging in northern Gaza, based on “clan-based security” for aid distribution. This development coincides with an unusual overnight announcement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, directing the IDF to present an operational plan within 48 hours “to prevent Hamas from taking over humanitarian aid entering Gaza.”

Aid distribution in northern Gaza Strip

Seventy aid trucks were looted overnight in Khan Younis after entering the Strip. A self-described “association of clans, tribes and families” in Gaza issued an extraordinary statement acknowledging that they possess the identities of individuals involved in the “shameful robbery” that was captured on video. The statement indicated that these were well-known figures from prominent families and gave them a final opportunity to return the aid and allow it to reach its intended recipients, warning that their names would be publicly exposed otherwise.

“This act severely harms our brothers in southern and central Gaza,” the statement declared. “We call upon the clans in the south to act like those in Gaza City and the north, who have responsibly secured aid distribution.”

Detention of an aid truck by Hamas members





The Qatatua clan secures aid distribution in Khan Younis





Securing Gaza aid distribution

Meanwhile, criticism of Hamas is mounting among local actors, including the Israel-armed Abu Shabab militia, which claimed that “Hamas itself stole all the aid that was brought in.” The militia even accused a local Hamas official named Tamer Abu-Dabousa of selling the contents of 22 trucks on the black market.

Adding fuel to the fire, a leaked photo circulated online, reportedly showing Hamas policemen unloading aid from a distribution truck into their own vehicles under the caption: “The thief who guards.”

Earlier Thursday morning, humanitarian aid was distributed in northern Gaza under heavy oversight by clans and without any Hamas presence. Hamas’ information office clarified in a public statement that responsibility for securing the distribution lay entirely with the clans, aiming to avoid accusations that they were stealing the aid.

Local sources say this marks the beginning of a “clan model” in northern Gaza, a move that allows for local management of aid distribution via community leadership, quietly yet indirectly coordinated with Hamas. Eyewitnesses described the operation as organized and calm, a stark contrast to the chaos that has prevailed in southern Gaza in recent days.

Waiting for aid distribution in northern Gaza





Aid distribution in northern Gaza





Receiving aid in northern Gaza





Firas, a Gaza resident who received a summons for an aid package, expressed optimism. “This is the dream of many in the Gaza Strip. Inshallah (God willing), the aid will reach everyone fairly, without favoritism. Distribution equal to all.” By contrast, Dima Shawan, who did not receive a summons, voiced frustration: “I hope they distribute aid fairly, not only to Hamas employees.”

Abu Salman al-Murani, coordinator of the Supreme Committee on Clan Affairs, explained that security for aid convoys is meant “to prevent chaos and allow equitable delivery of food to those in need—as part of the fight against hunger that has worsened since Israel’s blockade began in March.” He added that the goal is to protect the public, not just the food, warning: “We cannot let anarchy govern the streets.”

Waiting for aid in northern Gaza





Receiving aid

Meanwhile, the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) continues operations primarily in southern Gaza. On Thursday, it opened three distribution centers across the Strip—two in the south and one in the central area—providing approximately 34,500 food boxes. On Wednesday, around 1.9 million meals were distributed in approximately 33,000 boxes. COGAT Coordinator Ghassan Alian posted on X that about 150 aid trucks carrying food, infant formula, medicine and medical supplies entered through the Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings in recent day. “We will continue to enable humanitarian aid entry for the civilian population—but not for Hamas,” he said.

Prime MInister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz

The directive from Netanyahu and Katz came in response to information received within the last 24 hours indicating that Hamas was once again seizing humanitarian aid entering northern Gaza and redirecting it away from civilians. Concurrently, the two men ordered the suspension of aid to northern Gaza.

This followed an ultimatum from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who, after viewing footage of Hamas taking over aid, warned Netanyahu that if the situation was not corrected, he would submit his resignation. Netanyahu assured him that the issue would be addressed before the scheduled discussion on Sunday.