Israeli forces find explosives in baby stroller during West Bank raid

Destroying terror labs in the West Bank ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





Israeli forces discovered an explosive hidden in a baby stroller and dismantled an explosives lab during a major operation in the northern West Bank, the military said Wednesday.

The operation, aimed at disrupting terrorist infrastructure, saw Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visiting the region amid calls from within the coalition for his resignation. After a briefing with Central Command's Maj. Gen. Avi Blot, Gallant reiterated the need for aggressive action to "mow the lawn" of terrorism and curb the rise in car bomb attacks.

2 View gallery An explosive charge in a baby carriage hidden by Hamas ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

During the operation, IDF units, including the Kfir Brigade and Duvdevan Unit, eliminated two armed terrorists in Tulkarm and recovered an M-16 assault rifle. Haruv Reconnaissance Unit discovered the explosive device in the stroller, part of an ongoing effort to dismantle terrorist networks across the West Bank. An earlier airstrike targeted a terrorist cell in the area.

Gallant stressed the importance of sustained offensive measures to prevent a resurgence of terrorism, saying the goal is to uproot terrorist organizations entirely. He also addressed the increased use of airstrikes to minimize risks to soldiers. "We are mowing the grass now, but the time will come to uproot terrorism completely," he said.

2 View gallery Gallant with senior IDF officers ( Photo: Shahar Yurman )

Gallant’s visit, which included a briefing on Operation Summer Camps, comes as the IDF intensifies efforts to dismantle terrorist groups in the region. Recent weeks have seen an uptick in explosive attacks, including car bombings, signaling a dangerous escalation in violence.