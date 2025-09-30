Hundreds of Israeli pilgrims stranded in Moldova after flight cancellations

Hundreds of Israelis remained stranded in Moldova’s capital and surrounding areas on Tuesday after mass flight cancellations last Friday disrupted their return from Rosh Hashanah pilgrimages in Ukraine.

Most of the travelers, many of them en route home after visiting Uman, sought refuge at the city’s central synagogue on Chabad Street, where mattresses were set up in the courtyard and hot meals were provided.

“I can’t believe I still haven’t found a flight back. At this rate, I’ll be stuck here for Yom Kippur too,” said Nachman Azoulay, who had traveled to Uman via Moldova for the Jewish new year.

Since the outbreak of war in Ukraine shut down the country’s airports, pilgrims bound for Uman have been flying into neighboring countries such as Moldova, Romania, Hungary and Poland, then traveling overland.

Chief Rabbi of Moldova Mendel Axelrod said the community mobilized as soon as the cancellations were announced Thursday night. “We reinforced the kitchen staff and bought large quantities of basic goods, vegetables and fruit,” he said. “Our workers labored around the clock before Shabbat, and thank God we managed to give those stranded here a warm place — an active synagogue, a mikveh and nutritious meals. As of Monday evening, around 200 Israelis are still stuck here and we are doing everything possible to assist them.”

Rabbi Shneor Tipenbrun, a local Chabad emissary, said many of the visitors were left without money, exhausted and hungry. “It’s very challenging, but we are here — like every Chabad house around the world — both materially and spiritually,” he said.

One stranded traveler, Ephraim Volkovitz, described the experience at Chabad as deeply moving. “This was one of the most meaningful Shabbats of my life,” he wrote. “From the little I saw, I learned so much about unconditional love for fellow Jews — care, hospitality under enormous pressure, patience, kindness and so much warmth.”

Zusha Abelsky, head of the Jewish community in Moldova, said the cancellations capped a turbulent week of nonstop arrivals. “After days of movement with thousands of guests seeking a mikveh, prayer services and kosher food, came Thursday night’s dramatic announcement: flights were canceled, with hundreds more guests expected by Shabbat. Everyone found a place, no one went hungry, and the joy of Shabbat filled everything,” he said.