New Israeli tech helps distinguish tiny drones from birds

A professor at Tel Aviv University’s School of Electrical Engineering has developed a method to make detecting extremely small drones easier—drones so tiny they can sometimes be mistaken for birds, explained Prof. Brian Rosen, vice dean for International Affairs at Tel Aviv University's Faculty of Engineering.
Speaking to ILTV, he said the method, developed by Prof. Pavel Ginzburg, also enables Israel to distinguish between enemy and friendly drones.
"Putting small, ping pong-sized balls on these drones can actually make very small drones feel like very large aircraft," Rosen said.
