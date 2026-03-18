Israeli Air Force strikes Iranian naval vessels in Caspian Sea for first time

The Israeli Air Force on Wednesday carried out its first strike in the Caspian Sea, hitting several Iranian navy vessels in a major expansion of the geographic scope of its campaign against the Islamic Republic.

Iranian opposition media reported explosions in the port city of Bandar Anzali, about 260 kilometers (160 miles) from Tehran. The city is home to one of Iran’s naval headquarters, which was also reportedly struck in the attack. Axios reported that the strike targeted “more than five vessels.”

Israeli Air Force strikes the Iranian navy in the Caspian Sea

Earlier on Wednesday, Defense Minister Israel Katz said that “significant surprises are expected across all arenas during the day, and they will escalate the war we are waging against Iran and Hezbollah.” A report on the strike was to be presented to Cabinet ministers later in the evening.

The area hit is about 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from Israel. The strike represents a severe setback for Iran’s navy, which had already sustained major losses from U.S. military action during the fighting. President Donald Trump has said several times since the war began that Iran’s navy had, in effect, been destroyed.

The Caspian Sea is bordered by Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, all former Soviet republics. According to a 2017 U.S. Navy report, Bandar Anzali is home to the headquarters of the Iranian navy’s Northern Fleet district, which is responsible for the Caspian Sea.

Last July, weeks after the end of the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, the naval arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard held a joint military exercise with Russia’s navy in the Caspian Sea. According to a Revolutionary Guard statement, the drill with Moscow was intended to “raise the level of safety in the Caspian region and strengthen cooperation between the naval forces of Russia and Iran.”