Trump ousted Kamala Harris’s Jewish husband from Holocaust Memorial Council

The president removed several members appointed by Biden from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council. Emhoff led the Biden administration’s efforts to combat antisemitism — and criticized Trump after the dismissal

Associated Press|
PrintFind an error? Report us
President Donald Trump has dismissed many of former President Joe Biden's nominees to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, including Doug Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris.
Emhoff, who is Jewish and who led the Biden administration's efforts to combat antisemitism, criticized Trump's action, saying, "Let me be clear: Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized."
2 View gallery
דאג אמהוף דונלד טראמפדאג אמהוף דונלד טראמפ
President Donald Trump, Doug Emhoff
(Photo: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
He added, "To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous, and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve."
Others dismissed alongside Emhoff include former Biden chief of staff Ron Klain and former domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, who was the principal author of and the impetus behind the first-ever comprehensive National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism in 2023.
2 View gallery
קמלה האריס ובעלה דאגלס אמהוף עם הפרס מ־NAACPקמלה האריס ובעלה דאגלס אמהוף עם הפרס מ־NAACP
Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff
(Photo: Emma McIntyre, GettyImages)
Anthony Bernal, a senior adviser to former first lady Jill Biden, confirmed he was also dismissed.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Since taking office in January, Trump has moved to fire many Biden appointees across government, including ostensibly apolitical roles. Biden, too, dismissed some Trump carryover appointees after he entered the White House in 2021, most notably 18 appointees named to U.S. military academy boards, but at a far smaller scale.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""