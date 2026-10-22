Australian reporter dives into floodwaters to save driver before car disappears

An Australian television reporter became part of the story he was covering Thursday when he jumped into floodwaters to rescue a driver trapped inside a sinking vehicle, pulling the man to safety with the help of a bystander just moments before the car disappeared beneath the water. The dramatic rescue, captured on camera, unfolded during severe flooding in Queensland, Australia.

Will Murray, a journalist with Australia's public broadcaster ABC, was reporting on heavy flooding north of Brisbane when he spotted a black pickup truck driving into a submerged road. Within seconds, the vehicle began floating, drifting downstream and sinking as the news crew watched.

Australian news reporter rescues a driver trapped in a sinking car during Queensland floods ( Video: Reuters )

Realizing the driver was in danger, Murray called emergency services. But as the vehicle continued to sink and it became clear that the man could not escape, the journalist decided there was no time to wait. He and another man at the scene jumped into the water and swam toward the vehicle.

The incident occurred on Buchanan Road in Morayfield, north of Brisbane, where Murray and ABC camera operator Liz Pickering had arrived to document the flooding.

"We were standing at the edge of the park filming the floodwaters, as we normally do after a significant rain event," Murray recalled. "A car came from behind us and drove into the water. Within seconds, it started floating, sinking and drifting downstream."

Murray said he and the other rescuer could see that the driver was struggling to get out of the vehicle.

"It looked like he couldn't escape, so we decided to jump into the water and try to reach him to open the door," he said.

Gallery ABC reporter Will Murray swims toward the sinking vehicle ( Photo: Reuters )

Murray and a bystander pull the trapped driver from the vehicle ( Photo: Reuters )

The moment the driver is rescued from the floodwaters ( Photo: Reuters )

When the two men reached the vehicle, they initially tried to open the door closest to them but were unsuccessful. Murray then moved to the other side of the vehicle, braced his feet against its body and pulled with all his strength until the rear passenger door opened.

The driver managed to reach the opening, allowing Murray and the bystander to pull him out and guide him into shallower water.

"He was in distress, and the water level was very high," Murray recalled. "His car simply disappeared within a couple of minutes of us getting out. You couldn't see it anymore. It was completely gone."

The rescued motorist was examined by medical personnel and spoke with police officers who arrived at the scene. He did not require hospitalization.

Pickering, who filmed the rescue as it unfolded, said the intervention had almost certainly prevented a tragedy.

"The pair of them definitely saved that man's life," she said. "No doubt about that."

ABC also praised Murray's actions, saying in a statement: "Will showed great courage and initiative. We are pleased to confirm he is safe and well."

Murray expressed relief that the rescue had ended without serious injuries, but also urged motorists to recognize how quickly floodwaters can become deadly.

Australian journalist Will Murray ( Photo: ABC Australia )

"It was very scary, but I'm glad everyone is safe," he said. "I saw firsthand how quickly things can go wrong, and it's terrifying. Please, don't drive into floodwaters."

The rescue came as torrential rainfall battered southeastern Queensland, triggering widespread flooding, road closures and significant disruption to local communities.

According to Reuters, approximately 170 millimeters (6.7 inches) of rain had already fallen in Morayfield when the incident occurred. Later measurements showed that 249 millimeters (9.8 inches) had fallen in the 24 hours leading up to midday Thursday.

Some areas recorded exceptionally heavy rainfall, with several monitoring stations reporting new October records. The downpours flooded residential neighborhoods, forced road closures and disrupted transportation across the region.

Authorities warned of the risk of flash flooding and urged drivers not to attempt to cross submerged roads. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said unsettled conditions were expected to continue in the coming days.