Katz walks back Gaza outpost remarks within hours after US pressure

Defense Minister Israel Katz moved within hours on Tuesday to walk back remarks suggesting Israel would establish Nahal outposts in northern Gaza, issuing clarifications following criticism and a request for explanations from the United States.

Earlier in the day, Katz said Israel would never fully withdraw from the Gaza Strip and declared that, “in due course, we will establish Nahal outposts in northern Gaza in place of the settlements that were uprooted.” He made the remarks at a ceremony marking an agreement to relocate the IDF’s Binyamin Brigade headquarters and build 1,200 new housing units in the West Bank settlement of Beit El.

1 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

Hours later, Katz issued a statement in English to Reuters, saying Nahal units would be stationed in Gaza “only for security reasons.” Ynet learned that U.S. officials were dissatisfied with Katz’s initial comments and demanded clarification.

Following public criticism over the fact that the clarification was initially delivered only in English, the Defense Ministry released an additional statement in Hebrew. “The defense minister’s reference to integrating Nahal units in northern Gaza was made solely in a security context,” the statement said. “The government has no intention of establishing settlements in the Gaza Strip.”

The statement added that Katz emphasized what it described as Israel’s core defense principle: that the Israel Defense Forces serve as “the first and last line of defense” for Israeli citizens, and that Israel relies only on the IDF and the security forces for its protection.

Katz’s initial remarks came against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump ruling out Israeli annexation of the West Bank when asked about the issue at the White House. Referring to that context, Katz earlier described the current coalition as a settlement-oriented government.

“If sovereignty is possible, we will apply it,” Katz said. “We are now in a period of practical sovereignty, and at this moment, because of the positions and strength Israel has shown since the terrible tragedy of October 7, there are opportunities we have not had in a long time.”