List of companies that condemned Hamas' terror attack on Israel

The list which prepared by Yale Professer Jeffrey Sonnenfeld includes over 180 companies that condemned the Hamas terror attack, denounced growing antisemitism or expressed support for Israel

Dennis Bihler|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Terror attack
Swords of Iron
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
War
Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld from Yale School of Management has tracked down companies that condemned the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7, in which 1,400 Israelis were murdered and 240 taken hostage to the Gaza Strip.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
Sonnefeld prepared a list of the companies that condemned the terror attack, denounced growing antisemitism or expressed support and solidarity with Israel.
1 View gallery
סיור עצוב בניר עוז, אחד מכל ארבעה חברים נרצח, נחטף או נעדרסיור עצוב בניר עוז, אחד מכל ארבעה חברים נרצח, נחטף או נעדר
The aftermath of the terror attack by Hamas in Nir Oz
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
Among the biggest companies are Apple, Amazon, Adidas, Google, Meta, MasterCard, Microsoft, Nvidia, Netflix, Oracle, Pfizer, Tesla, and the list goes on. The list currently includes over 180 companies and it is being updated in real time.
The list also features links to a post on social media or an article that was made which proves the support of that company.
The full list can be found at the following link.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""