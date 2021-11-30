Two hurt during construction of Miss Universe complex in Eilat

Two constriction workers were hurt during the construction of the complex in Eilat, where the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant is set to take place in less than two weeks, it was revealed Tuesday.
According to a source familiar with the details of the incident, the two suffered mild injuries when a large iron bar meant to support lighting equipment collapsed on the complex's stage.
"Both workers had amazing instincts and with great luck they managed to avoid being hit hard,” added the source. "They both managed to avoid a potentially critical injury."
The event’s production confirmed the incident.
"The work at the Miss Universe complex in Eilat is being carried out under professional safety rules, as well as under Israeli and American supervision,” the production said.
“A work accident occurred at the construction site on Monday, when two workers were very lightly injured, treated and released. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated, while construction continues as planned.”
On Sunday, Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov announced the annual Miss Universe contest will be held in Israel, despite the government's recent decision to impose stringent restrictions on travel meant to halt the spread of the Omicron COVID variant.
The minister added that participants in the contest will be granted waivers from the curbs, while possibly being subject to PCR testing every 48 hours and other precautionary measures.
Head of Public Health at the Health Ministry Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, meanwhile, promised that the government “will not risk public health" to stage the event.
"That is why we are formulating an outline for this event. We will work to limit the entry of any worker hailing from a 'red' state."
The decision to hold the pageant in Israel was seen as controversial, with a contestant from Greece boycotting the event and the South African government withdrawing its support for its representative after she refused to pull out of the contest amid calls for a boycott to show support for the Palestinian people.