'Traitors': Clashes between terror groups and Palestinian security forces escalating

The Palestinian Preventive Security forces launched a large-scale counterterror crackdown in the West Bank’s Jenin, Tulkarm and Nablus refugee camps last Sunday, marking the most extensive action against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives in years.

The operation, escalating Saturday, included a foiled car bomb attack targeting Palestinian security personnel in Jenin and clashes in multiple locations.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, visiting Jenin on Saturday, praised the security efforts, saying that “Jenin and other camps are symbols of national pride. The residents must live in peace.” Mustafa emphasized the importance of restoring stability, calling it "essential for achieving development and paving the way to establishing an independent state."

The operation, dubbed “Homeland Protection,” expanded overnight to Jericho’s Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, where no significant incidents were reported. Jericho Governor Hussein Hamayel addressed the security forces, saying, “90% of our people want to see you on the streets, protecting them. Those who don’t are traitors.”

Palestinian security forces in counterterror crackdown across West Bank cities and refugee camps

In Jenin, Palestinian security forces reportedly encountered 20 gunmen accused of smuggling weapons and receiving foreign funds. Security officials vowed to intensify the crackdown, cut off financial support for “outlaws” and pursue legal action. “There will be no retreat,” said Anwar Rajab, a spokesperson for the security forces.

The operation sparked fierce criticism from terrorist groups. A commander of the Jenin Brigades accused the Palestinian Authority (PA) of attempting to end the “national jihad” and vowed continued resistance. “We will die with honor,” he said in a video, adding that the fight against Israel would persist with or without the PA.

Palestinian security forces in Jenin

5 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta )

For the first time, heavy exchanges of fire were documented Saturday in Tulkarm’s refugee camp. Terrorist groups there issued a statement warning Palestinian security personnel: "This is our final message to the security forces: No traitor is born a traitor, but it is easy to become one. You will die for your betrayal, and the idea of resistance will remain alive and clear. The [Palestinian] Authority must reverse its unpatriotic decisions, which only serve the occupation. You will not break our resolve or disarm us. The struggle will continue, and our weapons are ready on all fronts. The blood of our martyrs is on your hands."

The IDF confirmed witnessing clashes between Palestinian security forces and terrorists in Tulkarm, noting that terrorists had thrown explosives and fired at the PA headquarters in Jenin. However, according to the IDF, Palestinian forces have so far refrained from entering the refugee camps directly, responding instead from a distance.

5 View gallery Palestinian terror operatives in Jenin

In Gaza, Fatah spokesperson Mundar Hayek warned of parallels to the 2007 Hamas takeover in the enclave. “Our people must unite behind the security forces to block anyone attempting to distort our national compass,” he said.

A senior Palestinian security official told Ynet that the forces aim to conclude their operation swiftly and without external interference, saying, “Foreign intervention, including by Israel, would complicate our efforts.” He estimated that around 20 armed terrorists in Jenin are involved in arms trafficking and financing operations.

Palestinian security forces in West Bank's Jenin





The PA has expressed strong support for the operation, with officials calling it essential to remove the influence of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which they claim undermine life in the camps and disrupt social cohesion.

Israel, meanwhile, has conducted frequent targeted operations in West Bank refugee camps, particularly since October 7, resulting in the deaths of 812 Palestinians and the arrests of approximately 10,000 others.

In the wake of the operation: Abbas’ support base revives

The fall of the Bashar Assad regime has also resonated on the Palestinian street, where there was widespread celebration over the ousting of the Syrian dictator. However, this development is not expected to impact the rule of Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, 89, who has already designated a temporary successor for the day after his departure.

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas

In the Palestinian territories, no movements or organizations have actively sought to overthrow Abbas’ leadership, partly due to the PA’s already dire economic situation. The strain on cooperation with Israel—apart from security coordination—has further destabilized the PA in multiple areas.

Until recently, Abbas was not widely popular among Palestinians. However, amid the ongoing war in Gaza, many are now beginning to see his policies as a safeguard against a devastating and destructive war.

In 2015, responding to a question about why he doesn’t ignite the West Bank in resistance against Israel, Abbas said, “Hamas’ involvement in the 2014 campaign resulted in devastating outcomes for Gaza, and I am not willing to destroy my people just to say that I raised the flag of resistance.” His popularity declined further after that remark, but the narrative has shifted. Abbas is now regaining support among Palestinians, including in Gaza.