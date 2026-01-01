Disaster in the Swiss Alps: Dead and injured in explosion at ski resort during New Year's celebrations

Explosion reportedly occurred at a bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana, which caught fire; One report suggested the explosion may have been caused by pyrotechnics being used at a concert

|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Swiss authorities reported Thursday morning that several people were killed and others injured in an explosion at a bar in the resort town of Crans-Montana, a popular ski destination in the heart of the Swiss Alps.
Fire at ski resort in the Swiss Alps on New Year's Eve
According to reports, the explosion occurred at around 1:30 a.m. local time at Le Constellation Bar and Lounge. Footage circulated online showed a large blaze raging at the scene. Authorities said the incident took place during New Year’s celebrations, but the cause of the explosion remains unclear.

2 View gallery
זירת פיצוץ בבר ב קראנס-מונטנה שווייץ עיירת סקי ב האלפים השווייצרייםזירת פיצוץ בבר ב קראנס-מונטנה שווייץ עיירת סקי ב האלפים השווייצריים
Fire in Le Constellation Bar and Lounge in the Swiss Alps

2 View gallery
העיירה קראנס-מונטנה ב האלפים שווייץ בצילום בתקופת הקיץ ארכיוןהעיירה קראנס-מונטנה ב האלפים שווייץ בצילום בתקופת הקיץ ארכיון
Aerial archival photography of the ski town, during the summer
(Photo: Wikipedia / Reustli)
The local news outlet Blick reported that the bar is located in a basement. A local physician was quoted as saying that “dozens” of people were injured, adding that the blast may have been caused by the use of some form of pyrotechnics during a performance at the venue.
Crans-Montana, located in the Swiss Alps at an altitude of about 1,500 meters (4,900 feet) above sea level and roughly two hours from the capital, Bern, is known as a major ski resort that hosts annual skiing competitions.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""