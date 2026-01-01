Disaster in the Swiss Alps: Dead and injured in explosion at ski resort during New Year's celebrations

Swiss authorities reported Thursday morning that several people were killed and others injured in an explosion at a bar in the resort town of Crans-Montana, a popular ski destination in the heart of the Swiss Alps.
According to reports, the explosion occurred at around 1:30 a.m. local time at Le Constellation Bar and Lounge. Footage circulated online showed a large blaze raging at the scene. Authorities said the incident took place during New Year’s celebrations, but the cause of the explosion remains unclear.
The local news outlet Blick reported that the bar is located in a basement. A local physician was quoted as saying that “dozens” of people were injured, adding that the blast may have been caused by the use of some form of pyrotechnics during a performance at the venue.
Crans-Montana, located in the Swiss Alps at an altitude of about 1,500 meters (4,900 feet) above sea level and roughly two hours from the capital, Bern, is known as a major ski resort that hosts annual skiing competitions.