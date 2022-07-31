Lapid says 'unthinkable' Israeli guard was raped by terror convict; orders probe

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday during a government meeting that it is unthinkable that an IDF female soldier is raped by a convicted terrorist during her service, and that the case will be thoroughly investigated.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Lapid made the remarks during cabinet meeting, days after a former female soldier claimed she was raped by a convicted terrorist during her service as a prison guard.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Yair Lapid ( Photo: Mark Israel Salem )

“It’s unthinkable that an IDF soldier is raped by a convicted terrorist during her service,” Lapid said. “I talked in length on the subject with the Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Israel Prisons Service Commissioner Katy Perry.”

Lapid said the Israeli Prison Service presented him with measures they have implemented to ensure such incident will never happen again. “The incident - which happened during the tenure of the previous government - is under a gag order, but it should, and it will be investigated. We’ll make certain that the former IDF soldier receives support and brings those responsible to justice.”

The prime minister also addressed the murder of an Arab teacher, Rabab Abu Siam, which happened in the mixed city of Lod last Tuesday. “In the last week a wife was killed by her husband, a daughter killed by her father, and more chilling details were exposed in the rape case of the former IDF soldier in Gilboa Prison.”

2 View gallery The maximum-security Gilboa Prison ( Photo: AP )

He added: “These cases are different from one another, but they have one thing in common - the horrible violence against women. It is our duty as a society, and our obligation as a government, to stop the violence. This government has done more to combat the violence against women than any other government before it.