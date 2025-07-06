Cabinet approves humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza after hours-long overnight meeting

The cabinet approved the establishment of humanitarian aid distribution zones in Gaza that would separate the civilian population from Hamas, after a five-and-a-half-hour meeting that ended in the early morning on Sunday.

An Israeli delegation will be leaving for Doha to join negotiations for a ceasefire in the fighting in Gaza, although Israel rejected the conditions attached by the terror group to the latest proposal.

3 View gallery Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Benjamin Netanyahu, Eyal Zamir ( Photo: Omar al Qataa / AFP, Alex Kolomoisky, Shalev Shalom, IDF )

3 View gallery Humanitarian aid distributed in Gaza ( Social media )

During the meeting, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich voted against the decision, claiming there should be no aid at all delivered into Gaza until Hamas is defeated.

The ministers clashed in vocal arguments with IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, including accusations by Smotrich that the military had not carried out the government's orders. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confronted Zamri over the pace of implementing humanitarian zones.

According to Israeli sources, one of the most contentious points is Hamas’ recent demand that the United Nations and its agencies oversee humanitarian aid, effectively removing GHF from Gaza. Both Jerusalem and Washington firmly reject this condition. “This foundation is precisely what brought Hamas to agree to a deal,” said an Israeli official Saturday. “It’s no surprise they’re demanding its removal—but that won’t happen.”

Another point of contention expected to dominate talks is where IDF troops would be positioned after they pull out of some areas in the Strip.

3 View gallery IDF armored Corps positioned in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

Israel’s political leadership insists on maintaining a 1,250-meter security perimeter along the entire Gaza border and a southern withdrawal line up to the Morag Corridor.

Defense officials plan to move the entire Palestinian population south of that line into an area that will remain under Israeli control. Netanyahu has instructed IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to prepare a detailed evacuation plan to be presented upon Netanyahu’s return from Washington.