Cabinet approves humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza after hours-long overnight meeting

Ministers clash with IDF chief, claiming he disregards government orders; delegation to leave for Doha to join ceasefire talks despite Israeli rejection of Hamas conditions relayed to mediators 

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
Security Cabinet
humanitarian aid
Ceasefire
Eyal Zamir
IDF
The cabinet approved the establishment of humanitarian aid distribution zones in Gaza that would separate the civilian population from Hamas, after a five-and-a-half-hour meeting that ended in the early morning on Sunday.
An Israeli delegation will be leaving for Doha to join negotiations for a ceasefire in the fighting in Gaza, although Israel rejected the conditions attached by the terror group to the latest proposal.
3 View gallery
אייל זמיר, בנימין נתניהו, איתמר בן גביר, בצלאל סמוטריץ' אייל זמיר, בנימין נתניהו, איתמר בן גביר, בצלאל סמוטריץ'
Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Benjamin Netanyahu, Eyal Zamir
(Photo: Omar al Qataa / AFP, Alex Kolomoisky, Shalev Shalom, IDF)
3 View gallery
UG Solutions, ג'יימסון גובוני מחברת האבטחה שפועלת בעזהUG Solutions, ג'יימסון גובוני מחברת האבטחה שפועלת בעזה
Humanitarian aid distributed in Gaza
(Social media)
During the meeting, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich voted against the decision, claiming there should be no aid at all delivered into Gaza until Hamas is defeated.
The ministers clashed in vocal arguments with IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, including accusations by Smotrich that the military had not carried out the government's orders. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confronted Zamri over the pace of implementing humanitarian zones.
According to Israeli sources, one of the most contentious points is Hamas’ recent demand that the United Nations and its agencies oversee humanitarian aid, effectively removing GHF from Gaza. Both Jerusalem and Washington firmly reject this condition. “This foundation is precisely what brought Hamas to agree to a deal,” said an Israeli official Saturday. “It’s no surprise they’re demanding its removal—but that won’t happen.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Another point of contention expected to dominate talks is where IDF troops would be positioned after they pull out of some areas in the Strip.
3 View gallery
פעילות כוחות חטיבה 7 ברצועת עזהפעילות כוחות חטיבה 7 ברצועת עזה
IDF armored Corps positioned in Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
Israel’s political leadership insists on maintaining a 1,250-meter security perimeter along the entire Gaza border and a southern withdrawal line up to the Morag Corridor.
Defense officials plan to move the entire Palestinian population south of that line into an area that will remain under Israeli control. Netanyahu has instructed IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to prepare a detailed evacuation plan to be presented upon Netanyahu’s return from Washington.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""