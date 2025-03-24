Israel to switch to daylight saving time on Thursday

Israel will move to daylight saving time (DST) overnight between Thursday, March 27, and Friday, March 28, 2025. At 2:00 a.m., clocks will advance by one hour, reducing sleep by an hour. DST will remain in effect until standard time resumes on October 26, 2025.

Will my alarm clock adjust automatically?

Most smartphones will update the time automatically. However, users who are unsure can check their phone settings and ensure that automatic time adjustment is enabled. If necessary, they can manually set the local time zone to "Jerusalem."

1 View gallery Daylight saving time ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Will we gain or lose an hour of sleep? Because clocks will move forward by one hour, people will effectively lose an hour of sleep.

Why do clocks change? Israel adjusts its clocks twice a year under the 2013 Time Determination Law. According to the law, DST begins on the Friday before the last Sunday in March and lasts until the last Sunday in October. The clock change also marks the seasonal transition, with warmer weather approaching.

How will this affect sunrise and sunset? On the last day of standard time, sunrise will be at 5:34 a.m., and sunset at 5:58 p.m. On the first morning of DST, sunrise will shift to 6:33 a.m., while sunset will be at 6:59 p.m.

How does standard time affect people? During winter, with shorter daylight hours, the body produces higher levels of melatonin, a hormone linked to sleep regulation. This can lead to increased drowsiness and fatigue. Additionally, serotonin, a hormone affecting mood and emotions, is influenced by light exposure. Studies suggest that lower serotonin levels in winter may contribute to feelings of fatigue or low mood.

How does the time change impact daily life? Switching between standard and daylight saving time helps align human activity with natural light cycles. DST extends daylight hours into the evening, while standard time ensures that people wake up closer to sunrise, optimizing natural light use for daily activities.

Why not keep daylight saving time year-round? Supporters of permanent DST argue that it allows for more daylight in the evening, improving quality time for families and reducing road accidents caused by driving in darkness. Others claim that keeping DST all year could misalign Israel’s clock with Europe and global markets and increase national energy costs by hundreds of millions of shekels.

What do other countries do? Many countries, particularly in Asia, Africa and South America, have abolished seasonal clock changes. In the United States, there is ongoing debate over whether to eliminate time changes altogether. In 2019, the European Parliament voted to allow individual member states to decide whether to remain on standard time or daylight saving time permanently. In Israel, the issue has been debated multiple times, but the Knesset has opted to maintain the current system.

When will daylight saving time end? DST will conclude overnight between Saturday, October 25, and Sunday, October 26, 2025, when clocks will move back by one hour.