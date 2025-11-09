Jerusalem Business Conference to empower entrepreneurs to ‘own their voice’

The fourth Jerusalem Business Conference is set to kick off on November 19, titled “Own Your Voice: Building Business and Community.”

This conference is unique and highly anticipated by the Jerusalem community. ILTV spoke with conference organizer Lesley Kaplan.

Lesley Kaplan ( ILTV )

What led you to create this conference, and who exactly is it aimed at? "This is the fourth year that we're running the conference, which is a merger and a collaboration between myself as the main organizer with AACI — the Association of Americans and Canadians in Israel — and Nefesh B’Nefesh. It will be held on November 19 at the Nefesh B’Nefesh campus in Jerusalem’s Cinema City. It's the fourth year that we've been collaborating. It's a big event on the Anglo calendar for entrepreneurs, business owners, small business owners, solopreneurs, larger business owners — anyone interested in networking, getting together, building relationships, and, of course, pursuing personal and business growth."

Could you share with our viewers what people can expect at this event, and while you're at it, why you think people should attend this year? "Firstly, in terms of what we're going to be offering, I'm a firm believer in combining content with networking. We’re going to have a 90-minute formal networking session — speed networking — and there will also be lots of informal networking during the coffee breaks, with areas available for one-on-one business meetings. It’s a great place to connect.

"We’ve got wonderful speakers ranging from experts on personal and business growth. We are honored and privileged to have ILTV’s very own Maayan Hoffman as one of our speakers — we’ve been partnering for a couple of years now, and she’s fabulous. We’ll also host a fireside chat with Joseph Gitler of Leket Israel, who will share his story and offer valuable tips for attendees.

"We’re also going to have a fantastic panel on podcasts and media, which is so important today. Many people can be the media — not only news channels — and having a podcast platform is a powerful tool people can learn about. We’ll discuss AI as well, and of course, there will be delicious food, which is also an important part of the conference.

"Basically, it’s a full-day event where you’ll want to come open to collaboration — meeting people, building relationships, and embracing personal and business growth. Because when you have a business or company, if you don’t grow personally, it’s difficult to grow professionally.

Can you share how businesses, particularly small businesses, impact Israeli society and the economy? "Israeli businesses and business owners form a very important part of the economy. As we know, the economy hasn’t had an easy time — starting with COVID and now two years of war. Many businesses have taken a hit, and yes, people have been retrenched too. But many found their passion and became business owners after being laid off.

"People become business owners for different reasons. Some are solopreneurs; others employ teams and provide jobs for others. They’re sustaining the economy, fulfilling their passions by offering products or services that fill gaps in the market. Many also work with international clients, bringing income into Israel.