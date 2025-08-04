Turkish Embassy employee indicted for filming girls in changing rooms at Tel Aviv beach

The Tel Aviv District Attorney’s Office has filed an indictment in the city’s Magistrate’s Court against Omer Sefa Kosa, a 27-year-old employee of the Turkish Embassy in Israel, for serious violations of privacy involving minors at a public beach facility.
According to the indictment, submitted by attorney Inbar Goldstof, the incident occurred on July 25 at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv during daytime hours. Kosa allegedly entered a women’s changing area and positioned himself in one of the enclosed stalls. A short time later, two 13-year-old girls entered the facility. Kosa then attempted to capture unauthorized footage of them from within his stall.
One of the girls became aware of the intrusion and promptly left the area. A similar attempt was then made with the second minor and, shortly afterward, with another woman who had entered the space.
Prosecutors stressed the severity of the alleged conduct, which took place in a public setting and involved minors. They have requested that Kosa be held under restrictive conditions until the legal process concludes, including potential electronic monitoring, citing the breach of public trust and personal privacy.