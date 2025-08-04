Turkish Embassy employee indicted for filming girls in changing rooms at Tel Aviv beach

The Tel Aviv District Attorney’s Office has filed an indictment in the city’s Magistrate’s Court against Omer Sefa Kosa, a 27-year-old employee of the Turkish Embassy in Israel, for serious violations of privacy involving minors at a public beach facility.

