'They will be reborn, a long rehabilitation awaits them': Freed hostages await return of last captives

Ahead of the moment all Israel is waiting for — the return of the hostages home — ynet asked those who have already gone through this themselves, former captives, to speak about the shock, the quiet, the embrace — and also about the long road and recovery they went through.

Each of them returned to a world that is no longer the same, and became living testimony to the triumph of spirit over terror. Now, as Gaza’s gates are about to be opened and the heart of an entire country beats with expectation, they remind us of one simple thing: after captivity, the real journey home begins. Here is what five former captives have to say ahead of the return of the hostages who will come out of the hell of Gaza after more than two years:





Aviva Siegel

Aviva Siegel: 'Take everything slowly'

“They will be in shock, the shock of their lives,” says Aviva Siegel, who was released from captivity after 51 days. “You have to take everything very slowly. A few people, quiet. Give them the conditions they need, which is quiet. Don’t swarm them. Let them eat. Let them be hugged. Very few people, don’t overload them.”

Aviva remembers the first moment after she was discharged from the hospital: “Everyone passed by and applauded us, and it was so moving. We saw the people of Israel excited to receive us, and it was overwhelmingly emotional. I didn’t know what to expect, I hadn’t watched TV, and it was amazing. It gave a lot of strength, pride and a sense of belonging to the State of Israel.”





Eliya Cohen

Eliya Cohen: 'Encounter the genuine love of the people of Israel'

“They face a long, difficult rehabilitation,” says Eliya Cohen, who was released after 505 days in Gaza . “With a lot of emotions. The whole spectrum of emotions will appear: anger, sadness, joy. Everything will be there. But most importantly, they are going to encounter the enormous, genuine love of the people of Israel. They will meet the fate of October 8. The embrace of the nation and of family is everything.”

What surprised him upon release? “That my partner, Ziv, was alive. I wasn’t exposed to TV at all, I didn’t know about the Hostages’ Square, I didn’t know there are stickers on every car everywhere in the country. It’s amazing.”





Luis Har

Luis Har: 'Give them time and quiet'

“First of all they need to wake up and understand that this is real, that it’s not a dream or a movie,” says Luis Har, who was rescued in a military operation in Rafah after 129 days in captivity . “They wake up to a new reality — they are truly free. They need time. Give them quiet, be with their families and closest ones. Don’t let the reporters pounce. They need a lot of time and quiet to understand they’re back. I ask everyone, give them their time.”

How long did it take until he really absorbed that he was free? “To this day,” he admits. “Many times I think it’s all a dream. A bad movie that hasn’t ended yet, and on the other hand, not everything is bad. Good things happened to me after captivity. You have to take everything in proportion. I watch the rescue videos and tell myself, how can this be? It’s not real.”

What changed in him since then? “My life up to October 7 is a chapter that stayed there. Now I live my new life. I am a completely different person.”





Yagil Yaakov and his mother Renana

Yagil Yaakov: 'They are returning to life'

“First of all, a whole nation stands behind them,” says Yagil Yaakov, who was abducted at age 12 and released after 52 days in captivity . “They are returning to life. Ups and downs await them. They will be reborn, just like we were. I’m already waiting to see everyone home.”





Kieth Siegel

Keith Siegel: 'Make sure your return is right for you'

“Make sure your return is right for you, suitable for you,” says Keith Siegel, who was released after 484 days in captivity . “So many people are waiting for you and want to hug you and be there for you in every possible way. For sure your families will know how to protect you.”