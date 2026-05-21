Rush to outrage: Ben-Gvir flotilla clip sparks predictable diplomatic pile-on

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s video showing him taunting Gaza flotilla detainees drew condemnations from at least 24 countries and prominent coverage in major international media outlets.

The French newspaper Le Monde placed a story on Ben-Gvir’s conduct at the top of its homepage under the headline: “By spreading a humiliating video of European activists from the Gaza flotilla, Itamar Ben-Gvir sheds light on his policy of mistreating Palestinian detainees.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir seen taunting Gaza flotilla detainees

Italy’s Corriere della Sera also gave the story prominent placement, running it second on its site under the headline: “Blindfolded and with hands tied behind their backs: How Ben-Gvir humiliated flotilla activists: ‘Don’t worry about the shouting. Excellent work.’” The newspaper also published a profile of the national security minister headlined: “Racism, guns and humiliation: Who is Ben-Gvir, the most extreme minister (whom Bibi will forgive again).”

Britain’s Guardian also reported on Ben-Gvir, placing the story second on its site, just below its lead item on a planned call between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Taiwanese counterpart. The BBC also gave the report high placement on its site. “Far-right Israeli minister condemned for taunting handcuffed Gaza flotilla activists,” its headline said. The subheadline noted that France and Italy were among the countries criticizing Ben-Gvir.

5 View gallery Le Monde

5 View gallery Corriere Della Sera

In Greece, the popular newspaper Kathimerini published a prominently placed story under the headline: “Strong protest abroad, crisis within,” with a subheadline reading: “Israel: Anger and official European protests over Ben-Gvir’s video.”

Cyprus Mail, the oldest and largest daily newspaper in Cyprus, placed a story on Ben-Gvir at the top of its homepage alongside three other articles. The headline read: “Cyprus condemns Ben Gvir conduct toward Gaza flotilla activists.”

5 View gallery Kathimerini

5 View gallery Cyprus Mail

In the United States, where Ambassador Mike Huckabee issued a sharp condemnation, the footage also drew attention. CNN published a story headlined: “Video showing far-right Israeli minister taunting Gaza flotilla activists sparks global outcry.” NBC also covered the video, reporting that a global uproar had erupted over footage of Israel’s national security minister mocking bound flotilla activists.

Condemnations continued internationally. New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters wrote on X that his country “condemns the behaviour of Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.”

“Last year, New Zealand placed a travel ban on Minister Ben-Gvir for severely and deliberately undermining peace and security and removing prospects for a two state solution,” Peters wrote. “His latest conduct with respect to the Gaza flotilla, which has been seriously criticised by his own Prime Minister, is further vindication of that position. We have instructed MFAT to call in the Israeli Ambassador today to directly pass on our grave concerns.”

5 View gallery BBC

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong later wrote: “The images we have seen posted by Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir - who Australia has sanctioned - are shocking and unacceptable... I have also directed DFAT to call in Israel’s Ambassador to Australia to reinforce this message.”

In Spain, Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said 44 flotilla activists were expected to be deported from Israel to Madrid via Turkey on a flight departing at 3 p.m. Israel time.

At least 24 countries, 19 of them in Europe, condemned Israel over Ben-Gvir’s actions: the United States, Britain, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Canada, Romania, Slovenia, Latvia, Austria, Slovakia, Cyprus, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Finland, Turkey, Germany, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand and Greece.

In the footage Ben-Gvir published, he is seen proudly waving an Israeli flag in front of handcuffed activists whose faces are turned toward the floor.

“Summer camp is over,” he said. “Anyone who acts against the State of Israel will find a determined state. Am Yisrael Chai.”

One activist shouted, “Free Palestine,” and was pinned to the floor by Israel Prison Service officers. Transportation Minister Miri Regev also visited Ashdod Port on Thursday, posting a video on X and writing: “This is what should be done to supporters of terrorism who came to break the blockade on Gaza.”

The footage prompted rare criticism of Ben-Gvir from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Israel has every right to prevent provocative flotillas of Hamas terrorist supporters from entering our territorial waters and reaching Gaza,” Netanyahu wrote. “However, the way that Minister Ben Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel’s values and norms. I have instructed the relevant authorities to deport the provocateurs as soon as possible.”

The IDF completed on Tuesday its takeover of the anti-Israel flotilla that left the Turkish port of Marmaris, purportedly seeking to reach the Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid. The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that 430 activists were aboard and were transferred to Israel.