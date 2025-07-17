‘I couldn’t breathe’: Syrian TV host recalls moment Israeli strikes hit live on air

“I couldn’t breathe from fear,” she recounted in an interview. “I’m still in shock. The feelings are indescribable—pure terror. I’ve experienced fear from attacks before under Assad’s regime but this was different.” After months of relative calm in Syria, the sudden strike during her broadcast left her grappling with overwhelming dread.

