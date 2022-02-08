Israeli security forces kill 3 suspected Palestinian terrorists in West Bank

Security forces on Tuesday killed three Palestinians in the center of the West Bank city of Nablus.

The men who were driving their car in the city center, were suspected of at least four shooting attacks against troops and settlers in the West Bank, over the past two weeks.

The dead were identified as Ibrahim Alnablusi, Adham Mabruck and mahmad D'halil, and were affiliated with the military arm of the Fatah organization.

The most recent attack attributed to the squad occurred on January 29, when a military vehicle came under fire in the northern West Bank. Two days earlier, troops manning a checkpoint were fired upon near the settlement of Itamar and before that another military post near Nablus, came under fire.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

The military said that a joint force made up of troops, police anti-terror units and the Shin Bet identified the squad and launched the operation. Pictures from the scene show the car the squad was using, riddled by bullets.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz praised the troops for their actions. "In light of recent violent attacks, I had instructed the forces on the West Bank to increase efforts to prevent shooting attacks. We will continue to be proactive to thwart attacks and apprehend perpetrators," he said.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev also issued a statement commending the troops.

The al Aqsa brigades, the military wing of the Fatah organization said in a statement in response to the killing that bloody vengeance will follow.







