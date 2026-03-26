6 lightly hurt as Iranian cluster missile hits central Israel

Six people were lightly injured after an Iranian cluster missile struck central Israel on Thursday morning, capping a wave of missile and rocket fire that also sent residents in the north rushing to shelters overnight and into the morning.

Air raid sirens sounded three times across central Israel after consecutive Iranian barrages. The first salvo was intercepted without causing damage or injuries.

Impact site of Iranian cluster missile in Kafr Qasem ( Video: from social media )

Iranian cluster munition strikes residential area in Sharon region ( Video: from social media )





In the second barrage, an Iranian cluster missile, which disperses smaller munitions, hit a building in the Arab city of Kafr Qasem.

Magen David Adom said six people were lightly injured in the strikes on the center, including five in Kafr Qasem. Among them were a man and a woman, both in their 50s, who were lightly hurt by the blast wave, the ambulance service said. One other person was lightly injured in Shaar Shomron. Footage from the scene showed extensive damage and overturned cars.

4 View gallery Impact site of Iranian cluster missile in Kafr Qasem ( Photo: from social media )

4 View gallery ( Photo: from social media )

4 View gallery ( Photo: from social media )

4 View gallery ( Photo: from social media )

In the third barrage, the IDF said it intercepted a small volley launched from Iran toward the center. Additional sirens sounded in the Modiin area, where a strike was identified after reports of explosions. Magen David Adom said there were no immediate reports of direct casualties, aside from several people hurt while making their way to protected spaces.

The Iranian fire followed a night of continued attacks from Hezbollah, which launched missiles toward central Israel and kept up rocket fire into the north through the night and into Thursday morning.